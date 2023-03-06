Litecoin Reaches Market Cap of $6.41 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 6th. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for $88.49 or 0.00393190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a total market cap of $6.41 billion and $475.59 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000331 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00014895 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000805 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00009751 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000848 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00017457 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,422,790 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

