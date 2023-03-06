Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by Park West Asset Management LLC

Park West Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,765 shares during the quarter. Lithia Motors comprises approximately 4.1% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Park West Asset Management LLC owned about 0.99% of Lithia Motors worth $57,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LAD. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 91.9% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.7% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.3% in the third quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 2,337.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 26,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 18.9% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

LAD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $343.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.89.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $43,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at $434,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LAD traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $260.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,028. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.27. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.00 and a twelve month high of $341.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $9.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.11 by ($1.06). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 35.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 3.81%.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

