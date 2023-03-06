Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

LAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on Lithium Americas from $38.50 to $42.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lithium Americas from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Lithium Americas from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE:LAC opened at $24.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.71. The company has a current ratio of 52.06, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $40.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 51.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,412,000 after acquiring an additional 74,648 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth $359,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth $325,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 725.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth $860,000. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

