Little House Capital LLC Increases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Little House Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,581 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,947,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 138.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $346.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $352.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $473.49. The firm has a market cap of $158.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.37.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

