Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires New Shares in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GFF. Voss Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 38.1% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 2,526,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,577,000 after purchasing an additional 696,345 shares in the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon during the second quarter valued at about $15,473,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,656,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,304,000 after purchasing an additional 388,996 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 62.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 904,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,341,000 after purchasing an additional 348,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,674,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $153,717,000 after purchasing an additional 181,416 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Griffon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised Griffon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Griffon Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of GFF opened at $38.01 on Monday. Griffon Co. has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 3.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.43 and a 200-day moving average of $34.77.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Griffon had a positive return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $649.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Griffon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.16%.

Griffon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.