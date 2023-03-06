Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreases Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.0% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $425,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,992.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,086 shares of company stock worth $2,803,416. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Up 1.3 %

Marriott International stock opened at $173.07 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The company has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Marriott International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.50.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.