Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $47,000 Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in CDW were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.8% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.8% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.0% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ CDW opened at $201.63 on Monday. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $147.91 and a 1-year high of $215.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.12 and a 200-day moving average of $182.11. The firm has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

CDW announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at CDW

In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.