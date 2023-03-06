Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $82,000 Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 95.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,550 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,698,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,621,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,037,000 after buying an additional 36,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

PRU opened at $99.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $85.46 and a one year high of $122.54.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is -126.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PRU. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

