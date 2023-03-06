Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $94,000 Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Humana were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 46,704.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 11,676 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Humana Price Performance

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total transaction of $3,723,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,895,015.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,258 shares of company stock valued at $21,495,922. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HUM opened at $500.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $498.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $507.96. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $410.87 and a 52-week high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.04 EPS for the current year.

Humana Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.