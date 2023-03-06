Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lowers Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 81.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Prologis were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth approximately $183,115,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Prologis by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,138,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,109,000 after buying an additional 1,691,045 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,833,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,120 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth $134,276,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,647,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $664,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD opened at $126.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.19. The company has a market cap of $117.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 72.64%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

