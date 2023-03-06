Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 270.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 20.3% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 103,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 17,506 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 26.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,216,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,084,000 after acquiring an additional 462,731 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 31.6% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 3.6% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,131,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,943,000 after acquiring an additional 39,622 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of PEAK opened at $24.28 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $35.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $524.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.85 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 24.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.86.

Insider Activity

In other Healthpeak Properties news, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $385,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,185.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $385,169.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,185.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,827 shares in the company, valued at $598,295.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

