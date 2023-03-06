Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 1,100 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $517,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 9.0% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 286,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,141,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 15.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,993,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,596,000 after buying an additional 261,103 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at $461,000. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $126.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $242.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.26. The company has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.69 and a beta of 1.02.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,683. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,683. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,659,303.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $236.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.08.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

