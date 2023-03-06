Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 1,900 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,465,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,576 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,043,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,715,000 after purchasing an additional 228,867 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,516,000 after purchasing an additional 777,631 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,128,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,382,000 after purchasing an additional 128,518 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,488,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,230,000 after purchasing an additional 98,283 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVB stock opened at $172.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.07 and its 200 day moving average is $178.16. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.69 and a 52 week high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVB shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $186.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $194.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.78.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

