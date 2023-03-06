Logan Capital Management Inc. Buys 228 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 691,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 499,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,162,000 after buying an additional 24,040 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 476,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,717,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 462,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,421,000 after buying an additional 18,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,064,000 after buying an additional 10,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 1.9 %

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $697.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $611.58 and a 200-day moving average of $576.96. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $440.48 and a one year high of $697.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.18.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 22.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $688.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

