Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $505,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,208 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Comcast by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,801,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,015,159,000 after buying an additional 1,232,157 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after acquiring an additional 20,251,251 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 85,157,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,341,593,000 after acquiring an additional 375,326 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,045,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,963,772,000 after purchasing an additional 262,241 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. KGI Securities cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Comcast Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $37.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $48.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.14 and a 200 day moving average of $35.18.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.76%.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

