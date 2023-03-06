Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $726,000 Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $866,163.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,598,944.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $866,163.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,598,944.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 693,439 shares of company stock valued at $55,421,270. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.27.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $77.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.34 and its 200-day moving average is $77.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $93.16. The company has a market capitalization of $140.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Stories

