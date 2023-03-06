Logan Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $36,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Vertical Research cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.43.

Insider Activity

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $477.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $373.67 and a one year high of $498.95. The company has a market capitalization of $122.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $468.53 and a 200-day moving average of $455.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Articles

