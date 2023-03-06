Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 270 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Logan Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Genpact by 57.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Genpact by 16.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Genpact by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,273,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Genpact by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Genpact in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,219,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $2,624,595.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,881.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Darren Saumur sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,305,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $2,624,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,130,881.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 265,725 shares of company stock valued at $12,356,757. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Genpact Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genpact presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

G opened at $47.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.21. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.16.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Genpact had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 26.60%.

Genpact Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

