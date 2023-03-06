LooksRare (LOOKS) Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One LooksRare token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000732 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LooksRare has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. LooksRare has a total market cap of $77.10 million and approximately $7.00 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

Buying and Selling LooksRare

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

