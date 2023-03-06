Loom Network Trading Up 3% This Week (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0589 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Loom Network has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. Loom Network has a total market cap of $65.86 million and approximately $43.83 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,117,425,698 tokens. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Loom Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network’s dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

