Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 4,159 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 788,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.87% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $32,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.7% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 12.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 11,910 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 82,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger acquired 30,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,657.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.77 per share, with a total value of $790,555.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 4,086,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,255,126.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,657.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $56.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

NYSE:NSA opened at $44.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $34.90 and a 1-year high of $67.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.40). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $208.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

