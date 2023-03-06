Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires Shares of 544,409 Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 544,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,111,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.17% of Cloudflare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,725,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,553,000 after acquiring an additional 610,639 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,953,000 after purchasing an additional 548,149 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,956,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,541,000 after purchasing an additional 312,315 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,552,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,647,000 after purchasing an additional 278,422 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,991,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,897,000 after purchasing an additional 369,048 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $2,377,185.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 459,839 shares of company stock worth $23,841,190. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cloudflare Trading Up 1.0 %

Several analysts have issued reports on NET shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Guggenheim downgraded Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.96.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $62.20 on Monday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $132.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of -102.63 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.54 and a 200-day moving average of $53.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.29 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

