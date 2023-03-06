Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 173,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $32,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $587,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,846 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,604,000 after acquiring an additional 156,312 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,418,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,347,000 after acquiring an additional 118,367 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,020,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,289,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $224,290,000 after acquiring an additional 15,178 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLOB opened at $171.70 on Monday. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $151.63 and a 12-month high of $282.13. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.28 and its 200 day moving average is $181.19.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $490.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.67 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLOB has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Globant from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Globant from $291.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.11.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

