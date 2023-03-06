Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 136,545 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,545 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $34,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 182.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 5,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $540,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,754,114.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $540,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,754,114.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 31,530 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,293,807.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,393,443 shares in the company, valued at $246,872,978.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 208,082 shares of company stock valued at $15,005,337 and sold 43,393 shares valued at $3,823,331. Insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUOL opened at $119.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.14 and a 200-day moving average of $85.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.51 and a beta of 0.10. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $121.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $103.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.88 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 16.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Duolingo from $95.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Duolingo from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Duolingo from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

