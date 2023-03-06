Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 40,265 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,284,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,265 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 4.49% of Columbus McKinnon worth $33,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 31.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 51.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 81.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $38.77 on Monday. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $46.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average of $31.74.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $230.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.49 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is 17.39%.

Columbus McKinnon Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

Featured Articles

