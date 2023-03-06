Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $30.64 Million Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 233,856 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.22% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $30,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,138,801,000 after buying an additional 190,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 349,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,780,000 after purchasing an additional 11,054 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $110.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $57.84 and a twelve month high of $117.49. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.47 and its 200 day moving average is $87.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $942.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.95 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total transaction of $4,090,869.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,348.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total transaction of $4,090,869.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277 shares in the company, valued at $31,348.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $587,635.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,586,783.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,184 shares of company stock valued at $11,285,478. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

