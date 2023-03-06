Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $36.08 Million Stock Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 101.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226,794 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Impinj were worth $36,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the third quarter valued at about $1,372,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the third quarter valued at about $1,928,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 82.7% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 243,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,493,000 after purchasing an additional 110,262 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 3.5% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 44,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 4.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 148,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PI stock opened at $139.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.92, a PEG ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.55 and its 200 day moving average is $108.09. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $142.78.

PI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Impinj from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.75.

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $33,604.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,957,253.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $33,604.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,253.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.12, for a total transaction of $465,920.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 48,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,432.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 88,397 shares of company stock worth $10,952,581 and have sold 65,516 shares worth $8,172,645. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

