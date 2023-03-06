Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 29,020 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.22% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $40,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,459 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,090,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,990,938,000 after purchasing an additional 34,875 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,038,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $616,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,742,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $428,787,000 after buying an additional 502,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,236,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,585,000 after purchasing an additional 134,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 2.0 %

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $329.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $269.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.66. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.08. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.19 and a twelve month high of $424.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $708.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.16 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WST has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.25.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

