Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Stock Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 496,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386,171 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $28,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLNT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $80.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.97. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.98, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $88.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 65.39%. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

