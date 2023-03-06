Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Raised by Pershing Square Capital Management L.P.

Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,374,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 167,495 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 24.7% of Pershing Square Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.67% of Lowe’s Companies worth $1,948,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,486,770,000 after acquiring an additional 912,518 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,463,854 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $650,546,000 after acquiring an additional 160,651 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,360,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $587,003,000 after acquiring an additional 185,773 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,324,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $406,063,000 after acquiring an additional 713,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,071,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $389,031,000 after acquiring an additional 58,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.81.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $203.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,254,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,394. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.62. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $238.37. The company has a market cap of $126.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

