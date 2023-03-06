Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,770,000 after purchasing an additional 912,518 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,463,854 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $650,546,000 after purchasing an additional 160,651 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,360,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $587,003,000 after purchasing an additional 185,773 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 44.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,324,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $406,063,000 after purchasing an additional 713,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,071,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $389,031,000 after purchasing an additional 58,983 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $202.63. 782,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,021,742. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $238.37.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.81.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

