LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.17.

Several research firms have issued reports on LXU. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:LXU opened at $14.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.60. LSB Industries has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $27.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 260.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 5.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 12.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

