Lumi Credits (LUMI) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $10.60

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. In the last week, Lumi Credits has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Lumi Credits token can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lumi Credits has a total market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $10.60 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits’ launch date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

