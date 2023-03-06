Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQGPC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.51

Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQGPC – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.509 per share on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 5th. This is a boost from Macquarie Group’s previous interim dividend of $1.44.

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

