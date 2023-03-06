Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Acquired by Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDGL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $125,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 177.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MDGL traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $270.26. 211,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of -0.55. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.15 and a 52-week high of $315.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.89.

Insider Activity

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.61) by ($0.37). As a group, analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -19.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Remy Sukhija sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total value of $8,224,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard S. Levy sold 22,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $6,592,650.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Remy Sukhija sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total transaction of $8,224,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,489 shares of company stock valued at $20,414,070. Company insiders own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDGL. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $161.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $129.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.75.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

