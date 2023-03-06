MaidSafeCoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,633.92 (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One MaidSafeCoin token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000651 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. MaidSafeCoin has a market cap of $65.99 million and $2,633.92 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin launched on April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MaidSafeCoin is safenetwork.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system.

Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it.”

