Maj Invest Holding A S Lowers Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Maj Invest Holding A S reduced its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,681,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 167,636 shares during the quarter. Packaging Co. of America makes up approximately 5.7% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S owned about 1.82% of Packaging Co. of America worth $215,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 226.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,713,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,612,000 after buying an additional 450,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 17,531 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.88.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE PKG traded down $3.10 on Monday, hitting $139.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,682. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.07 and its 200 day moving average is $130.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $110.56 and a 1-year high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

