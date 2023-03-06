MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Sold by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,103,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,381,000 after acquiring an additional 694,851 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,330,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,351,000 after acquiring an additional 42,862 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 890,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,877,000 after acquiring an additional 570,587 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 742,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,704,000 after buying an additional 53,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 265,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after buying an additional 58,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMYT. StockNews.com lowered MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised MakeMyTrip from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MakeMyTrip has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

MakeMyTrip Trading Up 0.6 %

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock opened at $25.92 on Monday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $34.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

(Get Rating)

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.