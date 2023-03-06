Mammoth Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $21,893.49 (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. In the last seven days, Mammoth has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mammoth has a market cap of $15.47 million and approximately $21,893.49 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mammoth token can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mammoth alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00010634 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00032197 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00039742 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00022031 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000152 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00219565 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,421.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth Profile

Mammoth is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io.

Mammoth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00217449 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $20,677.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mammoth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mammoth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mammoth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mammoth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.