Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $21.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Manitowoc traded as high as $19.87 and last traded at $19.78, with a volume of 45384 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.56.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitowoc

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTW. Towle & Co raised its stake in Manitowoc by 125.5% during the second quarter. Towle & Co now owns 1,621,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,076,000 after purchasing an additional 902,423 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Manitowoc during the third quarter worth about $3,907,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Manitowoc by 2,304.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 422,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 404,951 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Manitowoc during the third quarter worth about $2,674,000. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Manitowoc by 14.6% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,313,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,890,000 after purchasing an additional 295,092 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manitowoc Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $695.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.51. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a positive return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $621.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

