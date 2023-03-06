Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Petrus Trust Company LTA

Petrus Trust Company LTA decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,470,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $543,405,000 after acquiring an additional 163,151 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,934,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $390,854,000 after acquiring an additional 42,273 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,844,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,065,000 after acquiring an additional 98,903 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 11.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,355,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,856,000 after acquiring an additional 335,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 59.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 1.3 %

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $131.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,126,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,601,873. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $73.18 and a 12-month high of $136.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.07.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.