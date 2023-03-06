Marcus’ (MCS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Marcus from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Marcus from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marcus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Get Marcus alerts:

Marcus Stock Performance

MCS stock opened at $16.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Marcus has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $18.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.16 million, a PE ratio of -36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Activity at Marcus

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marcus

In other news, Director Bruce J. Olson sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $48,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marcus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $953,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Marcus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marcus in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marcus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marcus Corp. engages in the lodging and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.