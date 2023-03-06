Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Shares Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 856,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,086 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 2.18% of Marcus & Millichap worth $28,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 118,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 15,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 78.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 5,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $190,142.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,504,368.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marcus & Millichap news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 5,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $190,142.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,504,368.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $54,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,052.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

MMI stock opened at $35.50 on Monday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $58.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.61). Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $262.45 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

