Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.29–$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $101.00 million-$110.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.00 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Markforged to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Markforged from $3.50 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Markforged from $2.10 to $1.70 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE MKFG remained flat at $1.53 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,192,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,829. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65. Markforged has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $4.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKFG. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Markforged in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Markforged in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markforged by 554.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25,876 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Markforged by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 30,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Markforged by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

