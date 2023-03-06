Marshall Wace LLP Buys 1,098,240 Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) by 254.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,530,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098,240 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Bumble were worth $32,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Bumble by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,220,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,852,000 after buying an additional 3,217,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bumble by 305.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,745,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,091 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bumble by 332.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 898,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,296,000 after purchasing an additional 690,600 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the second quarter worth $19,221,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,272,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,856,000 after purchasing an additional 681,966 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BMBL opened at $22.38 on Monday. Bumble Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $39.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

BMBL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bumble from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bumble from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Bumble in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Bumble from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bumble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.21.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

