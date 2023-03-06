Marshall Wace LLP Buys 808,153 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,354,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 808,153 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.37% of The Carlyle Group worth $35,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CG. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 233.3% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 3,133,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,761,891 shares in the company, valued at $13,142,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 3,133,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,142,836.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 19,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $703,083.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 416,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,035,000.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,552 shares of company stock worth $4,001,032. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CG opened at $35.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.70.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.69%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

See Also

