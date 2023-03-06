Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,096,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.47% of Gentex worth $26,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentex by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $612,282,000 after purchasing an additional 190,797 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Price Performance

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $28.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.31. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $31.48.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Gentex

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $199,349.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,597 shares in the company, valued at $664,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $199,349.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $535,623.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,066.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,401 shares of company stock worth $1,014,903 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Gentex Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.