Marshall Wace LLP Has $25.99 Million Stock Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 741,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,470 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.62% of GXO Logistics worth $25,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in GXO Logistics by 93.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in GXO Logistics by 88.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in GXO Logistics by 53.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $111,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.44.

NYSE GXO opened at $52.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.14. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $79.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

