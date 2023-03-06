Marshall Wace LLP Has $26.54 Million Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,215,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 514,298 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $26,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 41,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 524,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 32,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 218,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 13,889 shares during the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.92.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 1.4 %

HPE opened at $15.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.89.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.85%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,606. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,606. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $804,692.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,184 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

