Marshall Wace LLP Has $27.21 Million Stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,742,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,365 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 3.82% of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I worth $27,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 4.1% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 210,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 8,340 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

LGAC opened at $10.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.03. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $10.65.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

